The first goal in England was by Pulisic, the second scored in the best possible way by Okafor, Jovic and Chukwueze, introduced by the Rossoneri coach between the 72nd and 83rd minutes

Marco Pasotto

15 December 2023 (change at 09:38) – MILAN

It may be a “relegation” – and in fact it is no small thing if you think back to the semi-finals which date back only seven months -, but the downgrade from the Champions League to the Europa League must also be contextualised in the context of a season full of difficulties. And so Stefano Pioli returns to Milanello from the night in Newcastle with the awareness, in general terms, that he has found spirit, clarity and organization in his team – at least in the second half, because the first is better forgotten. And then, in personal terms, of having given a strong hand to the comeback thanks to his choices.

stopwatch

—

The three-point goal was in fact created by the three substitutes in the hottest moment of the second half: Okafor, Jovic and Chukwueze. The Swiss international and the Nigerian entered in the 83rd minute, the Serbian in the 72nd minute. A counterattack trident, especially due to the characteristics of Noah and Samu. And indeed that was the case. Newcastle very exposed in search of a victory with which to even hope to grab second place, and Milan of the substitutes who pierced him centrally. Just like Joelinton did with the Devil in the first 45. Fresh legs, or a clear mind: it is thanks to these two factors, always inextricable, that Milan went into the hole for the second time. The secret? Not an angry restart, as perhaps it could have been by observing the stopwatch approaching the ninetieth mark, but managed with the right pace and with the attention necessary to not squander it. The sequence of steps moving forward: Okafor, Jovic, Okafor and Chukwueze. Yes, he had to accelerate the conclusion to avoid the return of the English defenders. But by now he had taken aim, and when Samu cocks his left foot he knows how to throw it in. The problem, if anything, is that for now he has done it too little at Milan.

the other side

—

In the meantime, however, he takes this cover, and with him the coach's decisions. Pioli first introduced Jovic, playing the double center forward card, then removed Giroud for Okafor and Musah for Chukwueze. It is the other side of this year's Rossoneri attack, the one that comes in during construction or plays from the start when the holders of the chair have to catch their breath or lie in the infirmary. It was a wheel that turned in an interesting way, at St. James' Park, because the star Leao saw his right foot – we were at 1-1 even at that moment – hit the post, while the reservists set up with wisdom the three-point goal. They have taken over, but they are also all arrivals from the last summer transfer market. An important signal in view of the second part of the season.

