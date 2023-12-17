Calabria's expulsion, the fifth since the start of the championship, removed another defender from the scene. And to face Monza the coach tried various solutions

Marco Pasotto

December 16, 2023 (change at 11:08) – MILAN

There are essentially two taxes to be paid this year: injuries and expulsions. Last Saturday's trip to Bergamo was no exception and he decided to leave aside the infirmary for once (on the other hand the team showed up at the Gewiss with eight unavailable). What was therefore striking were the cards drawn by the referee, who at the end showed Calabria the yellow card twice. Lately, among other things, the senators have been stumbling: Giroud in Lecce, the captain in Bergamo. If those who would require the most self-control become nervous, it is a bad sign.

trouble

—

In reality, Milan have been nervous more than they should be for the whole season. With the one in Calabria we are at five expulsions in fifteen games. Exact average of one red card every three days, and an average perfectly respected: the fourth – that of Giroud in Lecce – had arrived in match number twelve. Nerves break out because Milan experience frenetic matches, where serious problems often occur at the end, but the feeling is that the nervousness largely depends on the awareness of no longer being able to do things that until some time ago were possible without problems . The Devil, even if he can now count on the Newcastle effect, in the championship seems lost in his game and in his awareness, he no longer knows how to have fun, he realizes that he is monotonous and unproductive. So it is the belly that controls the head, and not vice versa. Calabria is the last of a list that began with Tomori (Roma-Milan, third matchday) and continued with Maignan (Genoa-Milan, eighth), Thiaw (Milan-Juve, ninth) and Giroud (Lecce-Milan, twelfth). But the sports judge had also stopped Hernandez, capable of picking up five yellow cards in seven games.

timing

—

Problem within the problem: Calabria's expulsion is a decidedly big deal because it takes away yet another defender. Short and tragic recap, in alphabetical order: Caldara out with indefinite timing, Kalulu for four months, Kjaer is an eternal question mark, Pellegrino out for two, Thiaw for as many. The usual Martian who now lands on Earth would think it was a joke, but instead it's all true. What does all this mean? Simple: for Monza (San Siro, 12.30 pm) Kjaer is there but not yet at the top, Pioli is in doubt between taking the risk himself and letting Simic play. There is another option: Bartesaghi on the left, or even the three-man defense. Simic and Bartesaghi are both 35 years old, they are Primavera players who, in recent difficult times, the coach has deliberately kept out of the fray due to lack of experience in such delicate contexts. Whichever way you look at it, it's not even a short blanket anymore: the blanket is no longer there.

