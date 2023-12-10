The Rossoneri are back to -1 behind Inter. And next week is the derby

Milan risks sinking, gets back up and finally finds three points at the last gasp. Against Genoa, a 2-1 comeback comes which after Inter’s equalizer in the morning (1-1 with Monza) is worth gold to close the gap at the top. The Devil rises to 26 points in the standings, -1 behind the Nerazzurri. A week before the derby, the head-to-head is increasingly heated.

equilibrium

—

The first news in the Rossoneri home is the return to Abate’s team of Francesco Camarda, fresh from breaking the record as the youngest debutant in the history of Serie A. Until half-time, Milan maintained possession and tried to make themselves seen in the area of ​​Consiglio with Jimenez’s runs and Scotti and Sia’s ideas on the flanks. Genoa waits, but in the middle of the half a great opportunity arrives with Ekhator: the rossoblù attacker comes face to face with Raveyre, the Frenchman is reactive and touches the ball on the post. In the same action, Romano doesn’t find the winning shot into an empty net.

camarda on target

—

The music changes in the second half. Agostini brings in fresh forces and Genoa finds the right moment to strike. In the 54th minute, Tosi recovers the ball on the left, crosses and finds Nsiala’s rebound: the ball reaches Omar, who prepares the left foot with a nice feint and beats Raveyre diagonally. Milan took the blow, but after a few minutes of adjustment they dived back in front. Around the hour mark, the first notable opportunity comes to Camarda. The attacker, caught in the area by Sia, is stopped by Consiglio. Abate tries to move him with some substitutions in the middle and with 20 minutes to go Liberali and Bonomi enter. Winning move. The Rossoneri build better, take risks and in the end find the equalizer. After the double advantage the guests almost missed with the post hit by Papadopoulos, Camarda scored the 1-1 from the area, after a deflection on Liberali’s corner, just under 10′ from the end. For the class of 2008 he is the second center in the league. At this point the Devil believes it and the assault begins. After another attempt from Camarda, Cuenca found the winning goal in full injury time. From a header, again from a corner by Liberali. Milan returns to victory with determination and character. And now he sees Inter.