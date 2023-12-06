Bank stocks plummeted today on the Milan stock exchange, after yesterday’s green light from the Council of Ministers for the levy on extra profits. Intesa Sanpaolo recorded -7.93%, Mps -7.29%, Unicredit -6.39%, Finecobank -8.62%, Banca Mediolanum -4.51%, Mediobanca -1.98% and Banca Generali 2.29 %.

Deep red for Piazza Affari, which sank to -1.89% a few minutes after the start of trading with the Ftse Mib at 28,007 points. To then worsen in mid-morning, falling below the 2% threshold (FTSE MIB -2.07% to 27,955 points).

The other European stock markets are also in negative territory: Frankfurt loses 0.39%, London 0.15% and Paris 0.34%.

On the Asian market, Tokyo closed at +0.27% with the Nikkei at 32,353 points.