The Milan Stock Exchange today is the worst among the European markets and in the aftermath of the ‘Asset’ decree passed by the government which provides, among other measures, the tax on banks’ extra profits, it closes today’s session with a sharp decline. The Ftse Mib index closes the trade leaving 2.12% on the ground at 27,942 points. In the Old Continent, Frankfurt (-1.12%), Paris (-0.69%), London (-0.36%), and Madrid (-0.59%) do better.

Among the worst stocks, those of the banking sector stand out: Mps (-10.83%), Bper Banca (-10.59%), Finecobank (-9.91%) and Banco Bpm (-9.09%) while they close the positive session Recordati Ord (+2.49%), Tim (+2.17%), Hera (+1.93%) and A2a (+1.82%).

