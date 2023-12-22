After going two goals behind, the Rossoneri found the equalizer through Traorè and Simmelhack (nice back-heel). However, Dentale's performance was decisive

Michele Antonelli

December 22 – 6.46pm – MILAN

Milan ends the year with a defeat. For Ignazio Abate, Paolo Sammarco's Verona joke comes to a photo finish, also a product of the Rossoneri academy in the early 2000s. The yellow-blues go up 2-0 thanks to a great first half. In the second half, Traoré's masterpiece and Simmelhack's backheel bring everything back into balance and the Devil tries to win it, but with injury time expired, Dentale's flash arrives on the restart, which gives 3 golden points to the yellow-blues. Milan is now third, -4 behind leaders Inter. Verona rises to 19.

Verona ahead

The first news comes from a look on the bench. Abate gives up Camarda from the start and opts for the Scotti-Sia-Traoré trio for the attack. Milan started well, but Sammarco's boys came out as the minutes passed and found the advantage shortly after the quarter of an hour with Diao's header, who did well to take advantage of Rigo's cross from the left. The Rossoneri reacted halfway through the first half with Scotti's personal action, who hit the post with a nice diagonal right-footed shot. The turning point of the match came after half an hour: the guests lost Patané due to a muscle problem and Agbonifo came on, doubling the score with the first ball touched with a right-footed shot into the corner. One step away from half-time, Verona missed the match point on a penalty kick, awarded after a handball by Amaral in the area: from the spot, Diao hit the post.

Milan mockery

– The watchword of the recovery is “aggression”. On one side and on the other. Abate throws in Camarda and Perina in place of Bonomi and Amaral and Milan raises their heads, immediately reaching the conclusion with Sala. Verona responds with Ajayi, but the attacker's sure shot is saved on the line by Malaspina. With half an hour to go, the Rossoneri reopened the game with the play they had missed until then: Traoré's free kick went under the crossbar and turned the lights back on. In the final, Abate loses Magni due to injury (in Paloschi) and the usual Liberali card is played for a plus of imagination. His winning move. The forcing pays off and 5' from the ninetieth minute there is the 2-2 with Simmelhack's backheel. The Devil then pushes to win it and comes within nothing of the trio, but with injury time expired it is Dentale who gives the gialloblù a movie-like success, with a lethal restart.

