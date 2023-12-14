The Rossoneri's only success against a team from across the Channel dates back to 2005, 0-1 against Manchester United with a goal from Crespo. Then only defeats or draws

A lifetime seems to have passed since February 23, 2005. Milan's only victory on English soil, against an English team, has the blurred contours of a round of 16 Champions League match at Old Trafford. The isolated snapshot of the Rossoneri winning in England is Crespo's stealing goal, clever in freezing Ferguson and Manchester United following an uncertainty from goalkeeper Carroll. For the rest, British away games have always been complicated for the Devil.

balance

From the first dull match in the Champions Cup (the first leg of the semi-final on 8 May '58, lost 2-1 against United) to the last 0-0 draw in the Champions League round of 16 against Tottenham, the Rossoneri have achieved one success, 8 draws and 13 defeats in 22 games. Numbers to be adjusted, also for the total goals scored (13) and conceded (35). Most of the matches were played in London (9, 4 draws and 5 defeats), where Milan won their first European Cup in '63 by beating Eusebio's Benfica with two goals from Altafini. Then, the comparisons with United, City, Everton, Liverpool, Leeds, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth, between the Champions Cup, UEFA and Champions League.

UEFA Cup and Super Cup

First leap on 16 February '66, round of 16 of the Fairs Cup. Liedholm's Milan beat Chelsea 2-1 at San Siro, but cashed in at Stamford Bridge and needed a play-off to reach the next round. In Milan it ends 1-1, the coin toss leaves the Rossoneri at home. On 5 April 1972, the old White Hart Lane staged the UEFA semi-final clash with Tottenham: Perryman's brace took Spurs to the final stage. Some time later, in '95, Milan flew to London for the European Super Cup with Arsenal. At Highbury the result was an unspectacular 0-0, with some friction between Savicevic and Capello. On the return leg, the Rossoneri lift the trophy thanks to Boban and Massaro.

in champions

For the Champions League starts, Stamford Bridge is still involved, where on 15 September '99 Zaccheroni suffered a 0-0 draw against Chelsea. Things went a little better after 2000, with Milan finding their only success in away matches against the British at Old Trafford (the stadium where they won the Champions League in 2003, against Juve) (2005). Then several defeats (some painless, like the 3-0 in the 2012 Champions League round of 16 against Arsenal) and draws, like the 0-0 against Tottenham a few months ago, which however earned them a return to the top eight. At St. James Park, against Newcastle, it will be a first time. To hope, Pioli will have to dispel the taboo.

