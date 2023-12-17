The cup takes away energy and Pioli must manage it and get into the top four. A pro? There will be room for everyone

Luca Bianchin

December 16 – 08:30 – MILAN

On the day of Saint Lucia, Milan slipped into the Europa League. It's logical: Saint Lucia in the Divine Comedy accompanies Dante to Purgatory and the Europa League is more or less the same thing: a long and tiring climb, with a prize at the top. The Champions League paradise is something else. Anyone who sets out – and Milan will do so from mid-February – knows they are doing so at their own risk, because the Europa League affects the championship. You can't help it, it's inevitable. Yes, but how does it affect? Sometimes positive, often negative.

Watch out, Milan…

—

Let's take three examples plus one from the last three seasons, considering the Italian team that has come the furthest. In 2022-23, Roma reached the final by eliminating Salzburg, Real Sociedad, Feyenoord and Bayer Leverkusen. A path that was anything but simple, starting on February 16th and finishing on May 31st. Watch out for the ranking. In mid-February Roma were third together with Milan and Atalanta, in the Champions League zone, at the end of the year they finished sixth, -7 behind Milan. Along the way they also lost points to Cremonese, Sassuolo, Monza, Bologna and Salernitana. We notice a disturbing element: her, the cup, which has taken away energy. So many that at a certain point Mourinho chose to abandon the race for fourth place to favor Europe. A year earlier, the best Italian team was Atalanta, which reached the quarterfinals of the second cup. In the championship, the same problems: in February they were fifth, -1 from fourth place, at the end of the year, eighth, -11 from fourth place. Same script in 2020-21. Roma, still the same but with Fonseca, reached the semi-final, collapsing along the way: they were fourth at +3 on fifth place, they finished seventh at -16 from fourth place. A crash. Side note: that year Pioli's Milan reached the round of 16, losing to Manchester United, and left a scudetto on the way. In February he was first with +1 over Inter, in May second with 12 points less.

Small hours

—

Three clues prove it. The Europa League takes you around Europe and, above all, brings you home on the night between Thursday and Friday, if not on Friday the same day. So it's hard to prepare for Sunday's (or Monday's, much more rarely) match: there's no time to rehearse or even rest. Milan will discover their play-off opponents on Monday and already know that, after those two matches, they will have the away match in Monza and the home match against Atalanta. Not two walks.

Accidents

—

Another strong theme is injuries. Related theme, with the classic reasoning: playing a lot increases the risk of injuries and having many injuries increases the risks for the few players in condition, who cannot rest. Milan knows the problem better than anyone because in the autumn they had physical problems like no one else and they paid for it by leaving points in the standings. There's good news: until February, you'll be taking a trip to the nineties. One game a week, with some exceptions. The Serie A midweek matches will disappear, at most the Italian Cup will be introduced timidly. A beautiful life.

26 in 100 days

—

From mid-February, however, the Europa League will increase the pace of everyone and of Milan more because Milan must play the playoffs – basically, the round of 32 – and for this reason they will have two more games than Atalanta. Calculator, please. In 100 days, between 5 February and 26 May, Milan hopes to play 26 matches: 14 in the championship, 9 in the Europa League, 3 in the Italian Cup. Getting to the bottom of all the competitions would mean playing every four days. Always two games a week, with a trip to the national teams in March and the European Championship to follow. It makes you feel tired just thinking about it. This is why the injury situation is fundamental: from February, Milan will need to reduce the unavailable players as much as possible, let's say to one, two, maximum three per match.

Space for everyone

—

Yes, but will this Europa League bring at least something good? Sure, definitely immediately. Milan in Newcastle needed some good news: too much negativity, too much pressure. Smiling, in the locker room as in life, is always important. In the medium term, the positive consequence is another: Pioli, with the cup and the championship, will be able to rotate, give space to everyone and eliminate the risk of having dissatisfied people on the bench. The attack is a good example. Pulisic, Giroud and Leao have earned the status of starters, Chukwueze, Jovic and Okafor are reserves, Romero never plays. A few more games will allow everyone to have at least one opportunity a week. And here Pioli has some work to do. So far he has done well especially between August and September, when he copied and pasted and always used the same formation. In the spring he will have to find answers also using turnover, because the club's desires are clear. The cup was good, the show was good, but the priority is another: fourth place, thank you.

