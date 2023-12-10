The Rossoneri must win to at least remain in the Europa League, while the eventual eighth depends on the result of Borussia-PSG. And the coach organizes an all-out match to test his ace

Francesco Pietrella

December 10th – 12.06pm – Milan

Pioli knows it well: Milan’s destiny revolves around Leao. The star, the number 10, the main winger of a qualification that could go through his outbursts. Against Newcastle, his recovery will be fundamental. Especially after the three slaps against Atalanta, he was red-cheeked and full of anger. In short, Pioli needs Leao to stay afloat. And this is why an “all-court” match will be organized at Milanello just to be able to test his conditions. Pioli revealed it in the press room on Saturday evening: “Before the match against Atalanta he trained well. Now we will play an 11-a-side match just for him, on all pitch. If the situation is good, he will play.”

leao dal 1′?

—

A little data. Leao hasn’t started since November 11th, 10′ against Lecce before coming off with a muscle injury. In Bergamo he was not called up to be able to return fully to the Champions League. The last match in the big cup is like a postcard: hats off goal against PSG and man of the match plaque in his hands. One of those prizes to jealously guard on your bedside table. In Newcastle, without the former Tonali, disqualified until September 2024, Rafa should be in the starting lineup to score the three points needed to stay afloat. The “where”, i.e. Europa League or round of 16, will depend on the outcome of Borussia Dortmund-PSG. Pioli must hope for a success from the Germans to enter the top 16, obviously after winning at St. James Park.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

how Milan will play

—

Another key word that captures the moment is the following: emergency. Especially in defense, where the only available center back is Tomori. In England the rearguard will be the same as seen against Frosinone and Atalanta, i.e. Calabria on the right, Florenzi on the left and the Tomori-Theo tandem in the center of defence. The Frenchman will be readjusted in the middle for the third time. Kjaer, however, needs to be evaluated: up to now he has not yet trained in a group. In midfield the choices are clearer: with Bennacer out of the Champions League list, as well as Romero and Pellegrino, Musah, Reijnders and Loftus-Cheek are untouchable. The first two will be the midfielders, the Englishman will have the license to roam across the midfield. Against PSG his physicality was fundamental. He started a couple of counterattacks and earned the applause of San Siro: a 7.5 game. Newcastle will need the best version of him. If Leao were to play from 1′, the usual Pulisic will be on the right, otherwise there will be room for Chukwueze. Okafor towards the lump sum. Finally, up front it will be Giroud’s turn, having returned to scoring goals in the league after a two-match suspension. This year he has already scored 9 goals in 17 games (one in CL). The last note is anything but out of tune: Jovic has scored two goals in the last two games. In the Champions League he has yet to find the first ring in his career. Who knows if Newcastle will bring luck.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED