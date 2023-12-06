The accident occurred yesterday evening near Piazzale Cadorna, in via Vincenzo Monti. The boy’s condition was immediately critical

Late yesterday evening, Tuesday 5 December, a motorbike and a car collided in the center of Milan. The accident occurred in via Vincenzo Monti, at number 92, near Piazzale Cadorna. The motorcyclist, a 23-year-old boy, was seriously injured.

The dynamics of the events are not yet clear but at the moment the police are they are investigating the causes of the accident. We know that the impact occurred around 11.30pm at the corner with via Ippolito Nievo. The young boy was immediately rescued and intubated, before being transported in code red at the Humanitas hospital in Rozzano.

Stock image