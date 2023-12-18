The Rossoneri, victorious in the Champions League but still in the Europa League, have to make up for the defeat against Atalanta, while Palladino comes from the success against Genoa

Raise your head. Milan takes on Monza at San Siro – kick-off at 12.30 – with the aim of making up for the defeat against Atalanta in the last round. The Brianza team, however, won their last match against Genoa 1-0. Gianluca Aureliano will direct the match, Scarpa and Yoshikawa will be his assistants, while Ayroldi will be the fourth official. In the Var room, however, there will be Paterna and Mazzoleni as assistants.

Milan here

—

The Rossoneri come from the victory in the Champions League against Newcastle, valid for third place in the group and therefore in the Europa League. Before losing to the Dea they achieved two victories in a row against Frosinone and Fiorentina. Pioli's team is currently third with 29 points.

Monza here

—

Palladino's team has lost only one match in the last six matches, against Juventus on December 1st. In the last round Monza achieved victory against Genoa. For the Brianza team, 5 successes in the championship so far. The team is ninth in the standings with 21 points.

where to see it

—

Milan-Monza at 12.30 will be broadcast by both Dazn and Sky Sport.