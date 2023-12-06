The first degree injury of the right hamstring has healed, the Portuguese is ready to return to the field: the objective is to be there for the last day of the Champions League

Rafa Leao sees the light, and so does Milan. After the first degree injury to the right hamstring suffered almost a month ago, the return date is approaching. This is the result of the instrumental tests carried out this morning, which highlight a healing of the injury: therefore the green light to return to the field, in the meantime to regain his condition. For this reason, recovery in time for Saturday’s league match away to Atalanta seems prohibitive, with the last day of the Champion League group on Wednesday next week at Newcastle in the sights.

the injury

—

The Rossoneri striker had left the field just ten minutes into the match on 11 November at Via del Mare against Lecce, immediately after a vertical sprint on a throw from Pobega, which was not reached because the Portuguese had stopped the run before reaching the ball: “I stopped immediately”, he said as he left the pitch to Pioli who asked him about the problem. After the first medical bulletin which spoke of strain on the right flexor, the MRI made it possible to quantify a prognosis of around a couple of weeks, in time for the match against Dortmund for which Leao however was unable to recover. The target becomes Newcastle.