The midfielder suffered damage involving the tendon component of the rectus femoris, while the toe suffered flexor problems. They will be re-evaluated in a week, recovery times are uncertain

There is no peace for Milan. Injuries number 28 and 29 of the season refer to the names of Tommaso Pobega and Noah Okafor, both of whom suffered injuries after the victory against Monza on Sunday.

injuries

—

As communicated by the Rossoneri, Pobega suffered damage involving the tendon component of the rectus femoris which inserts into the left hip. The lesion deserves a new check-up in a week and also a specialist evaluation, in order to choose the most appropriate treatment. Okafor, on the other hand, also returning from his third goal in Serie A, suffered an injury to a deep flexor muscle, the semimembranosus. He will also be evaluated again in a week. Both will miss the match against Salernitana on Friday 22nd, but recovery times remain uncertain.

two recoveries

—

Not just bad news: Pioli has recovered Marco Pellegrino and Marco Sportiello. The Argentine has been sidelined since 29 October with a compound fracture in his left foot, while the goalkeeper is recovering from a calf injury. They will be available against Salernitana. Thiaw, Kalulu, Caldara and Musah remain in the pits.