Let's do the math in the Devil's pocket: with the Rossoneri in the final, the Europa League could bring – all inclusive – around 35 million, to be added to the 65 forfeited overall with the Champions League

Marco Pasotto

December 15th – 7.31pm – MILAN

The last gift placed by this Champions League in the hands of Milan is the 2.8 million that UEFA will give for the victory at St. James' Park. One competition closes – the brightest, the richest, the most attractive – and another opens with fewer quarters of nobility, but which can still bring a few more good millions into the Rossoneri's coffers. Of course, we are very far from the finances that govern the Champions League, but underestimating the situation would be wrong regardless.

extra turn

—

In the meantime, let's start by saying that the Rossoneri campaign in the Champions League '23-24 brought in cash – everything included: UEFA prizes, box office, historical ranking, championship market pool, results in the group stage and commercial impact (not quantifiable at the moment) – around 65 million. Now another world opens up, which begins with the half million for the clubs that access the playoffs (of course, it is impressive when compared with the 9.6 million received by those who qualified for the Champions League round of 16). Continuing with the various rounds: qualification for the round of 16 is worth 1.2 million, for the quarterfinals 1.8, for the semi-finals 2.8 million, for the final 4.6 million. Whoever lifts the trophy receives 4. The journey is long, there is one more round than the Champions League, but in any case the sum for those who reach the end is soon made: the UEFA prizes bring together 14.9 million. A figure that would rise to over 20 considering the market pool and historical ranking, and to which it would then be necessary to add the box office.

variables

—

It is unthinkable to have the 9.1 million with Tottenham or the 10.4 million from last season's derby in the Champions League as a point of reference. A lot will obviously depend on the name of the opponent: it's one thing to host Qarabag at the San Siro, quite another to host Liverpool. A (very) conservative estimate – always imagining that the Devil reaches the final – could be around 10 million, maybe a little more. The final figure, all inclusive? Reiterating again that there are many variables and there can be no accuracy in the analysis, we would be in the order of 35 million. Which, added to the 65 already confiscated thanks to the Champions League, gives a round figure: 100. Provided, however, that you get to the end.

