In Serie A the Rossoneri are -9 from the top, in the Champions League a miracle is needed: they risk being out of everything. Kjaer is out, Theo still in the mix

Luca Bianchin

11 December 2023 (change at 5.49pm) – MILAN

December will also be the month of taking stock of life – “from January, I promise. I work hard, I work hard, I even lose weight” – but not in football. In football, December cannot make definitive judgments, unless everything went badly, really badly. Precisely. On Thursday morning, 11 days before Christmas, Milan could find themselves out of the Champions League – perhaps out of the cups – and 9 points behind Inter in Serie A, without a telescope to see the Scudetto. It would be heavy. And then Milan and Pioli, highly criticized (the man of the team), turn to Europe, an old friend. The plan is simple: win in Newcastle, hope for Borussia and at most welcome the Europa League as if it were their cousin. noble. In any case, it would mean relaunching.

Milan started well, then foundered. Bad often, very bad sometimes. After 15 days he is third -9 from first place, confirming the decline in the Pioli era. In 2020-21 after 15 rounds he was first, a year later second at -1, in 2022-23 second at -8. There is a trend. If we look at the goals, the same: the goal difference went from +18 (2020-21) to +15 (2021-22), then to +14 (2022-23) and now to +8 (2023-24). Yes, it is the worst start since Pioli has coached Milan and in Bergamo there was a clear impression that several players are in confusion, disoriented by the absences, by the high pace, by the match plans that change every three days. Milan, who won a scudetto also thanks to tactical adaptations, today the more they change, the more they seem to be in difficulty.

Newcastle with 1-7

The advantage is that there are those who are worse off. Newcastle lost 4-1 away to Tottenham yesterday and had conceded three goals from Everton by midweek. In the last two weeks he scores little, concedes too much and has lost his starting goalkeeper (Pope, Dubravka plays). In short, nothing to be afraid of, if Milan played Milan, found another of their European evenings and perhaps a Leao in a little more than decent condition. After all, Pioli with his back against the wall has played some of his best games and has reacted to worse crises than this but he has never, ever been in such difficulty in his relationship with the AC Milan fans.

No Bennacer and Kjaer

The point here is that Milan can change very little. Watching him in Bergamo, instinctive thoughts came. First: Bennacer helped out and will soon be back as a starter. Second: the Calabria-Tomori-Theo-Florenzi defense has too many structural defects to protect Milan. Well, Bennacer can’t play in the Champions League – he was injured, he wasn’t put on the list – and nothing can change behind that. Simon Kjaer is not ready yet and will not be at Newcastle on Wednesday. We’ll see for Sunday, against Monza. And so, with Jan-Carlo Simic without the requirements to be part of the B list, the only alternatives may be Bartesaghi, Pobega and Krunic. No, barring injuries, the Atalanta-Milan line will still play, perhaps with variations on the positions of Theo Hernandez and Florenzi. No, no one will come to save Milan, they will have to save themselves. Maignan yesterday replaced his profile picture on Instagram with a writing: “We will pray, we will work and we will succeed”. It’s an idea.

