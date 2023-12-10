From the 5-0 collapse in Bergamo to the European rebirth in 2021: meetings with the Goddess have often proved decisive for the path of the Devil

Michele Antonelli

December 9th – 4.02pm – MILAN

It is written Atalanta and read crossroads. At Milan, the association works like this. In recent years, the challenge to the Goddess tells a hundred worlds for the Rossoneri: from the abyss to the Scudetto success, through the rebirth with a view on Europe and the shocks to be given to the championship. Like this time, with a Devil called to confirm the recovery in a match that could open up interesting scenarios.

The breakdown

—

The starting point is the thunderous collapse of 22 December 2019. Pioli’s Milan was born from the ashes of a 5-0 defeat in Bergamo against Atalanta. One of the worst deficits in Rossoneri history, marked by Ilicic’s brace and the flashes of Muriel, Gomez and the former Pasalic. Flashback: that day, Pioli lined up Donnarumma in goal, then Conti, Musacchio, Romagnoli and Rodriguez in defence. In the middle of the pitch Kessie, Bennacer and Bonaventura, while the attacking trio is made up of Suso, Leao and Calhanoglu. Easy to spot survivors. After those disastrous ninety minutes, Milan are 7 points ahead of the relegation zone and are -14 from the Champions League places. A sinkhole. However, the market brings back Ibra and Kjaer also arrives: in January, the team changes gear.

the champions

—

On 23 May 2021 it’s Bergamo again, but the Devil has another face and this time it’s a confident team aiming to return to the top of the class with the path to the Champions League. Against Gasperini, a 2-0 comes that smells of rebirth, signed by the great former Kessie. The Ivorian, a pillar of the AC Milan season, gave his team a first class ticket to the big leagues in Europe after 7 years, with a brace from a penalty. For Pioli it is the first qualification for the group stage of the competition.

signals

—

The connections with Atalanta are reminiscent of the cycling stage races so dear to Pioli, a great enthusiast of cycling myths. On 3 October 2021 the Devil won against the Nerazzurri away, with a 3-2 which in everyone’s eyes is a test of strength. The first of a season that ends with the nineteenth championship. Milan started strong with goals from Calabria, Tonali and Leao. In the final, the Bergamo players shorten with Zapata and Pasalic, but it’s too late. After the victory against Lazio and the draw with Juve, the Rossoneri set aside another direct clash without losing, a verb used just a few times this season. The last one with Spezia, in January.

from the abyss to triumph

—

Fast forward to 15 May 2022. At San Siro the “Pioli is on fire” is in command, the soundtrack of the nineteenth scudetto season: for the Rossoneri, one of the last tests to sew it on the chest is the home match against the Nerazzurri. A direct clash of meanings. The Devil passes with the usual Leao, at center number 11 in the season, and doubles with Theo Hernandez’s coast to coast, which brings to the minds of many fans Weah’s iconic ride against Verona. After 70 meters of running with the ball at his feet, the Frenchman’s left foot scored the final 2-0. The penultimate brick towards the tricolor.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

the goddess again

—

For the latest comparison we go back to February. The Devil has recently beaten Tottenham in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, but after a black January with elimination from the Italian Cup at the hands of Torino and heavy knockouts in the Super Cup derby and in the championship against Lazio, Sassuolo and Inter, he need to get back into Serie A. The 2-0 at San Siro against the Dea, with an own goal by Musso and a late flash from Messias, is pure oxygen for Pioli. For Gasperini’s team, however, it is the end to their Champions League dreams. Tomorrow the vis a vis will be held again in Bergamo. After the successes against Fiorentina and Frosinone, Milan will need the three points to not lose contact with the top of the class. Similar story for the Nerazzurri, who haven’t won in the league for over a month. Usual crossroads on the A4.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED