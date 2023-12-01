Unlucky matches and the alibi of injuries, which the club is investigating. The race for the top 4 places becomes decisive

Alessandra Gozzini

November 30, 2023 (change at 3.26pm) – MILAN

There was no need to sleep on it because the club’s decision had already been made on the night of Milan-Borussia: Pioli confirmed as leader (even if a change is now needed) and no intention of upsetting the technical plans; the club, even before opening the trial, had considered the extenuating circumstances: the coach is not guilty if injuries do not allow him to have the best team available.

A sequence of muscular problems that does not weigh in the evaluation of the coach and the staff, but which actually exonerates them. A line that the management also follows on the day after the last European knockout: Gerry Cardinale, owner of the club, was not expected at Milanello in the morning, when the team resumed preparation. But he chose to show up at lunchtime to personally reiterate his support for Pioli, who in turn judged the meeting to be constructive and stimulating. The owners extend their hand to the coach, who knows he can no longer fall: get up immediately against Frosinone and then proceed quickly. In the race for the top four places in the ranking, no missteps are allowed. So far he has found justification in the unstoppable chain of injuries and in some haunted matches. The last one was against Dortmund, played without Leao and the assistant purchased in the summer (Okafor), with Thiaw’s injury which compressed the defensive stability and before that with the penalty missed by Giroud. Without real alternatives behind or even in attack. Remaining in the Champions League, Milan played well in other matches, at San Siro against Newcastle and then at Borussia, without however managing to materialize the opportunities.

INJURY CASE

For the club there is no proof that it is the work of the coach, and above all the loads of the technical staff, that affects the number of injuries. However, he was deemed disproportionate, so much so that he deserved further investigation by the company. The problem has remained unsolved for years now: now that it has become evident, it needs to be studied and resolved. If it is not Pioli, and it is not his collaborators (they may only have part of the responsibility), once the conditions of the new purchases have been checked in the summer, the reason must still be sought at Milanello: the management will monitor. Who at the beginning of the season, having recently taken office, had intervened by choosing to interrupt the collaboration with Andra Milutinovic, a Serbian trainer whose methods were now considered outdated. Changing doctors, trainers or physiotherapists, according to the company, would not protect the team from new physical problems. It also applies to the coach: would changing during the race guarantee success? Not today, unless events worsen. The financial sustainability of the club, a virtuous goal which at the same time has led to sporting successes, does not in any case allow for crazy expenses for a new coach.

face to face

The three-way summit between Pioli, Cardinale and the CEO Furlani continued for an hour and three quarters. The club reiterated its support for the coach, as has already happened in the past. A definitive assessment can be made when Pioli has the entire team at his disposal, if that ever happens. And then, certainly, an overall examination will be done at the end of the season, when the coach will have a final year of his contract ahead of him. In the meantime, answers to the crisis of play and results must be found quickly. While the current Champions League is unlikely to provide further satisfaction, the real objective is to qualify for the next edition. “Milan must always be in the Champions League, it is the minimum objective. A must”, to once again reiterate the line dictated by president Scaroni. Three points are a must in Saturday evening’s match against Frosinone: would the excuses of injuries and suspensions hold up even in the face of a flop in a home match against a newly promoted team? Pioli had seen a duller stadium than usual on the last evening of the championship: the results also serve to fuel the enthusiasm. Perhaps less noisy than usual but San Siro never lacked support. Not even after Tuesday’s defeat: in the 90th minute he had anticipated the club, singing for the team. As usual, social media fans are decidedly more critical, with the hashtag #Pioliout constantly trending.

