He had imagined a day like this over and over again, then the dream became reality. Jan-Carlo Simic knocked forcefully on the doors of history: Milan hadn't seen a debutant score like this since the days of Paloschi and Pato. The Serbian centre-back, 18 years old, took advantage of Leao's assist and scored under the South curve. A dream afternoon with mum and dad in the stands, both in tears. Pioli had predicted his debut before Newcastle, then he recovered Kjaer. Not bad: Simic entered, placed himself in the center and scored at the first chance. Thanks to a past as a striker. He is not the first debutant of the Pioli era, he won't be the last. Before him it was the turn of Brescianini, Colombo, Camarda, Bartesaghi. Let's see who can follow in his footsteps.