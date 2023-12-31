Such a special guest could not go unnoticed. To watch the match against Sassuolo, the “Swan of Utrecht”, the Rossoneri striker of the century, returned “home”. Next to him Franco Baresi

Utrecht's Swan hadn't been seen at San Siro for a long time. He who in December 1999 was elected “Milan striker of the century”. And Marco Van Basten, a living Rossoneri legend who today is a UEFA football ambassador and TV commentator, chose Milan-Sassuolo to return to his “home”.

Next to the Dutchman, in the stands, here is another Milan flag: Franco Baresi and another unforgettable champion: Mauro Tassotti. Smiles, hugs and a pinch of emotion, for the Swan of Utrecht it is still a special evening.