The Rossoneri fail to reach the round of 16 in a tough but within reach group: the Devil goes from the last semi-final to the missed round of 16, and the top of Serie A is far away. Many are already under accusation

Andrea Di Caro

December 14 – 07:52 – MILAN

Milan signs a half-baked undertaking, which leaves a bitter taste in the mouth. The comeback victory at Newcastle, after the one at home against PSG, shows that no matter how difficult the group was, Milan could qualify. And instead it was Borussia, first, and the French, second, who rejoiced: they played the match, even after the Rossoneri's lead which – with their 1-1 – qualified both. Newcastle are licking their wounds, the second English team, after Manchester United, to finish last and also out of the Europa League: a real Premier-flop. But this is their business, which AC Milan fans are of zero interest in. Milan had only one result, they got it: by making mistakes, creating, suffering. But his eventually did. Borussia's victory was also needed to get into the round of 16: fate was not in the Rossoneri's hands.

what happened

—

Pioli had to play for qualification first, especially in the draw at San Siro with Newcastle, a match that Milan could and should have won. It closed with two draws, two wins and two defeats, 5 goals scored and 8 conceded. Third place allows Milan not to completely abandon Europe, but Pioli's disappointment at the end of the match in front of the microphones was very evident: he tried to say that “the Europa League is an important competition, which Milan have never won and…”, but he wasn't even able to finish the sentence, touching his bald head with his hand, with a gesture of bitterness. And perhaps he was already seeing very far. We're not even halfway through the season yet, it's too early to make final assessments, but this elimination puts a darn damper on his confirmation next year. Even winning the Europa League, an international trophy anyway, might not be enough. Obviously, the comparison with last year, when Milan played the semi-final against Inter, weighs heavily. But also the level of investments this summer. Not all of them were right, but Milan changed and spent a lot, acquiring many new faces and, despite the sale of Tonali, by all accounts they had strengthened. But it wasn't seen in this Champions League: the group was the toughest but Milan always chased. It never gave the feeling of solidity, no conviction, identity and continuity were visible. A bit of what is happening in the championship.

ibrahimovic

—

Milan are also third in Serie A, 9 points behind Inter and 7 from Juve: not an unattainable gap but the impression given in many matches (lost, drawn and even won) is that the team does not have that compactness and consistency of performances and results necessary to imagine a great comeback. Also in this case the important but minimal objective of qualifying for the next Champions League will be able to save face and the budget but not many heads on and off the pitch. Cardinale is never too understanding when faced with disappointments: ask Maldini and Massara, who also had a championship and a Champions League semi-final on their side. The arrival, with a rather vague role, of Ibrahimovic at this stage of the season appears as an attempt to stir things up, keep tension high: but what Zlatan can change remains a question that is very difficult to answer.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

pegs

—

Certainly a difficult phase is now opening up for Milan. Far from the top, out of the Champions League, he must find motivation again. And watch your back. However, not all the blame can be attributed to Pioli: it must be shared with the managers and players: starting with the most representative and paid ones, first and foremost Leao who yesterday, among other things, missed a sensational goal. The first phase of the Champions League ends for Italy with three qualified for the round of 16: Inter, Napoli and Lazio yesterday clearly beaten by Atletico Madrid. All three finished second. Inter's lack of record is the one that causes the most sensation and was most within reach. Now we wait for the ballot box. In any case, there will be difficult challenges in the round of 16. Bringing three clubs back to the quarter-finals and two to the semi-finals again this year would be a true miracle.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED