The Rossoneri are paying for the decline in key men. With Frosinone the public can make the difference. Bianconeri confident, but the Brianza players play well

Juve will be the first to take the field among the big teams. Not an easy task tonight for Massimiliano Allegri’s team against Monza. Of course, I have seen the Bianconeri make a clear improvement in this last period and not only in terms of the results: a sensation also confirmed by Allegri’s words. The drawn match last week against Inter gave Juve confidence and awareness of their abilities, because they managed to play on equal terms against the strongest team in Italy. But today everything resets and Monza is anything but an easy obstacle to overcome. Palladino makes his players play well, as they are good at keeping the ball between their feet and immediately playing vertically. Allegri must keep his attention high, because the Brianza team are among the teams that play best in Serie A. However, Juve in this period seems very good to me and Locatelli’s recovery will add quality to the midfield: the former Rossoneri player is a key player fundamental, the ideal playmaker for Allegri’s game, who tonight has a good opportunity to overtake Inter in the standings, at least for a couple of nights. It would be another nice boost of confidence ahead of the end of the first round.