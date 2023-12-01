The Algerian hasn’t played an official match for more than two hundred days: the last one, with a goal, was on May 6th against Lazio. He can return to Frosinone

Here it is again. Ismail Bennacer is ready to return to the squad after six months out. A lifetime has passed since the last match: 10 May 2023, Champions League semi-final first leg against Inter. More than 200 days of stoppage. On Saturday, however, he should return against Frosinone, obviously on the bench.

Bennacer’s return is good news in a complicated period. Milan have received three slaps from Borussia, their qualification for the Champions League is hanging by a thread and the infirmary is full. Kalulu will still have it for a few months, Thiaw will return in 2024. Kjaer, Leao and Okafor, however, trained separately. It is unlikely that they will be called up, but the Dane’s situation must be monitored day by day. The only central defender available is Tomori – who is within a booking of a booking, among other things -, so Pioli hopes to at least have him back on the bench. There are three hypotheses: the first leads to Krunic as a central defender, the second to Calabria with Florenzi as a full-back, while the last refers to the eighteen-year-old Simic from the Primavera. It would be his absolute debut among the pros. Meanwhile, there will be Bennacer, now on the path to definitive recovery. A light in the darkness. He hasn’t played in Serie A since May 6, 2023, goal against Lazio and goodbye to the championship. Now he’s coming back.