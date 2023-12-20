The midfielder, who returned from injury, was included among coach Belmadi's 55 players for the competition, already won by Ismail in 2019 as best player

Milan risks losing another player for a month, but this time not due to the usual injuries. Ismail Bennacer has been included in the list of 55 players pre-summoned by coach Belmadi for the Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled from 13 January to 11 February.

Bennacer recently returned from knee surgery which kept him out for around six months. On 2 December he played a handful of minutes against Frosinone, then took part in the matches against Atalanta and Monza. He is now back at full capacity, waiting to play as a starter again. Belmadi, meanwhile, has included it among his 55 names. In 2019 he won the event also obtaining the award for best player of the tournament. In addition to Bennacer, Nigerian Chukwueze will also take part in the Africa Cup of Nations. The two will miss at least four matches: Empoli, Udinese, Bologna and Frosinone. Finally, if the national teams were to go further, they would not take part in the match against Napoli.