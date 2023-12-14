The Milanese will wait another three months for the outcome of the Sala council's request for annulment of the cultural restriction placed on the area of ​​the current facility. A step backwards would allow us to reopen the dossier of the shared facility project next to the Meazza

The Third Section of the Regional Administrative Court for Lombardy will decide on March 14th on the appeal presented by the Municipality of Milan against the Ministry of Culture and (among others also) the Superintendency of Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape for the Metropolitan City of Milan. The object of the dispute is the cultural constraint placed on the second ring of the San Siro stadium (it will come into force in 2025), a constraint which has effectively eliminated the possibilities of Inter and Milan to build a new San Siro next to the current one, which should be knocked down.

The two Milanese clubs are not involved in the proceedings, but are very interested parties, while carrying forward their respective projects to build new facilities in Rozzano and San Donato. The Municipality requested the annulment, subject to suspension of effectiveness, of the communication from the Regional Secretariat for Lombardy dated 7 August and of the opinion of the Superintendency of Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape for the Metropolitan City of Milan dated 26 July 2023. This would be once the constraint on the second ring has been removed, the current San Siro could be demolished and the two clubs could go back to evaluating the original project, that of remaining and playing in a completely new facility in the current area or in the Municipality of Milan and not in one of the municipalities neighbors. The Administrative Court of Lombardy will therefore resolve the issue but it will take another three months of waiting because “the complexity of the questions posed by the parties requires in-depth analysis during the merits phase”.