So far 61 have been collected. Last year there were 127. Another 45 may come from FIFA

From a sporting point of view, a disaster. Economically, a catastrophe. We wait the last 90 minutes before condolences. Arithmetic does not yet condemn Milan: a success against Newcastle, possible, and a victory for Borussia over PSG, why not?, would draw a very different ranking from the current one. With the Rossoneri in the round of 16. But the most credible scenario, given the latest matches, is exclusion from the Champions League. The “life-saving” third place is also in the balance, with relegation to the Europa League attached. Compared to the semi-final of the last Champions League, a very painful turnaround that could cost at least 113 million: even the rich Fifa Club World Cup, June 2025, would in fact be up in the air.