Rossoneri took the lead with Liberali, then the English turned everything around in the second half with Hemes, Heffernan and Parkinson. The great former Tonali also took the stand

Michele Antonelli

13 December 2023 (change at 7.18pm) – MILAN

Milan falls in the Youth League, but this time it doesn't hurt. The Rossoneri, who had already qualified for the round of 16 as top of the group, fought and dominated for a while at Whitley Park, but it wasn't enough against Newcastle. The English, already eliminated, overturn everything with a super recovery: Hernes, the former Heffernan and Parkinson respond to Liberali's initial outburst.

immediately liberal

—

The first news looks in the stands, with Sandro Tonali watching the match. Then, it's the atypical sun that kisses the picturesque Whitley Park, with more than someone snooping around the fence, to surround the last match of group F. Among the Rossoneri, Camarda returns after the disqualification and at the center of the defense c This is the debut of the class of 2006 Tezzele. For the English, the curiosity is the presence of the captain and former matchday player Heffernan, last year in the Rossoneri Under 18 team. Ready, go and Newcastle immediately suffered a problem: Thompson hurt himself in the first aerial tackle, after a few seconds. Coach Dawson is forced to send Sharar onto the field. Abate's team accelerates and passes after 7' with Liberali's left-footed shot from the edge of the box (helped by an error of judgment by goalkeeper Janusz). For the class of 2007, he is the first center in the Youth League (his first as a starter). Milan manages well and takes no risks until half-time.

tris newcastle

—

In the second half everything changes. In place of Stalmach comes Comotto born in 2008 (son of former Fiorentina player Gianluca), also making his debut in the Spring and thus far the protagonist of a great start with the Under 17s. The match turns around in a few minutes and in the 51st minute it arrives the 1-1 for the English: Hernes takes advantage of Sanusi's corner and heads it past Bartoccioni, who is uncertain at the exit. A few more turns of the clock and the Rossoneri go ahead: following a free kick, Sharar catches former player Heffernan in the area, who scores the lead with his right foot. The whirlwind of substitutions ahead of Sunday's derby does not dampen the conviction of Abate's group, who continue to attack. Camarda and Cuenca try, but lack precision. Newcastle then strikes on the counterattack, with a quarter of an hour to go: Neave starts on the right and crosses into the middle, Parkinson scores from two steps and closes the game. In the final minutes, Milan tried to close the gap with the newcomer Sia, but lacked the right energy up front. The Rossoneri close the European group with 12 points, with more than one eye on the derby at the top of the championship against Inter.

