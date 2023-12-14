The Rossoneri beat the English field with goals in the second half from Pulisic and substitute Chukwueze, but they had to say goodbye to the Champions League due to the draw between Dortmund and PSG

From our correspondent Davide Chinellato

@ dchinellato

December 13, 2023 – newcastle (eng)

Milan did what they had to do: they won in Newcastle, overturning the English in the second half and overtaking 2-1 with Samuel Chukwueze a minute after he entered the field, in the 84th minute. However, it's not enough to go to the Champions League round of 16, because Dortmund-Psg finishes 1-1 and the Rossoneri find themselves third in the group and in the Europa League, despite having the same points as the French. Pioli's team accomplished a feat by deservedly conquering St. James' Park, where Newcastle transformed and where in the second half the best team was definitely Milan: it wasn't enough to stay in the most important Europe, it's enough to have something European to fight for in February.

the keys

In the second half, Milan overturned a match that they had deserved to lose in the first half, incapable of even threatening Newcastle. But after the break the team transformed, relaunched by Pulisic's equalizer in the 59th minute. Pioli had the right intuition by inserting Okafor and Chukwueze, who created the overtaking goal. Demonstrating the character of the Rossoneri, what was needed in a match with a final feel like this. The Milan of the second half is the one from which Pioli must start again: he brought out the personality needed to win in Europe, to move to a stadium like St. James' Park, which began by erupting in support for the “wild dream” of Newcastle, to go through, and finished speechless, with the Rossoneri fans confined to a corner to make their joy heard. For Newcastle this defeat is the end of the European dreams, cultivated for a long time during the match. Howe's team paid for the many injuries that reduced them to the bone, the clear decline in the second half after having led for the entire first half. That wild dream of Newcastle fans has turned into a nightmare.

the match

Tomori's advance on the goal line on Almiron in the 20th minute is the first real emotion of a match that lights up in the 33rd minute, when Newcastle pass through Joelinton, who poorly controlled by the Rossoneri defense just inside the area controls and beats Maignan with a great diagonal. Milan did not react and began the second half 1-0 down, but found the equalizer in the 59th minute with Pulisic, who did well to pass Dubravka on an assist from Giroud in the Rossoneri's first real chance of the match. In the 69th minute Maignan sent a great shot from Guimaraes onto the crossbar, then Pioli asked Pobega and Jovic for help and in the 78th minute he cursed when Leao sent a counterattack crashing into the post. The Rossoneri coach sent Okafor and Chukwueze onto the pitch in the 83rd minute: it was the winning move, because in the 84th minute the former provided the assist which the latter transformed into a nice opening goal. Milan saw their third goal in the 92nd minute, but Tomori's shot on the counterattack ended up on the post. The victory that means Europe remains, even if it is the Europa League.

