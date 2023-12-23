Pablo López already has the complete team in La Voz: All Stars, so there are only three coaches left to close the team. Antonio Orozco still has his four seats intact.

Miguelichi has been the next to return to the stage of La Voz: All Stars, the young man participated in La Voz 2020 and was a finalist for Pablo López's team.

The coach from Malaga, who was already on his way, was very surprised to see him. The talent has sung Lágrimas negra along with his guitar and with a unique style that has convinced Pablo López with the first seconds.

At the end of the song, Pablo López ran to hug him and Antonio Orozco also recognized him: “First of all I want to thank you because you have something that is unmistakable.”

