What a performance! Miguel has filled the set of La Voz with art with his performance. The young man has sung By the mouth lives the fish, one of the best-known songs by Fito & Fitapaldis.

The talent has conquered us once again with this performance doing his own version in the Grand Final of The Voice.

Miguel achieved the support of the public in the Semifinal, thus becoming one of the finalists of La Voz 2023. Every time he goes on stage he fills us with energy! Enjoy their performance in the video above.