What a program Miguel Lago and Álex O'Dogherty are giving us! Tonight's guests, along with the contestants, are making us enjoy and suffer in equal measure. The competition is red hot and the humor is always present!

The stand-up comedians have already accompanied three pairs of contestants so far this night and, in between, they have taken the opportunity to throw some hints at each other. Although both are there to help, at no time do they forget that this is a game and that you have to be faster than your rival.

On this occasion, Álex had to give Nuria a clue to guess the word huevón. “Miguel is a bit like that,” is what he said before saying “cojonazo.” The contestant has not caught the reference and the turn has passed to her rival. But he didn't understand what the stand-up comedians were talking about either!

Nuria and Pedro have tried to guess the hidden word with quite different answers, but none of them have managed to score points with it. Cristina, Álex and Miguel were already desperate! Play the video and relive this fun round!