Salvador Calvo's new film will take Miguel Herrán to the limit in one of the most untamed landscapes on Earth.

Spanish cinema is in the midst of a phase of films where surviving real hardships is the biggest attraction. A good example of this is The Snow Society, which was chosen by the Spanish Academy to represent our country at the Oscars. But Bayona's film is not the only one that will see its protagonists go through calamities to survive.

In mid-January, Atresmedia Cine, La Terraza Films and Ikiru Films released in movie theaters throughout Spain shadow valleythe new movie Salvador Calvo (1898. The Last of the Philippines) that will take us to the most untamed corners of the Himalayas.

Miguel Herran (La casa de papel, Modelo 77, Los Farad) leads the cast of Valley of Shadows as Quique, and will be the one who goes through the greatest hardships in the film.

They accompany him in the cast Susana Abaitua, Alexandra Masangkay, Ivan Renedo, Morup Namgyal and Stanzin Gonboamong others.

A promising survival thriller to start 2024 with good Spanish cinema

If you go to the top of this article, you will find a short clip of Valley of Shadows that we bring you exclusively as an appetizer before the premiere of the movie. In this trailer, we see Miguel Herrán's character confused after waking up in an unknown place. Judging by the look on his face, he hasn't had a particularly good time at this point in the film.

We are also going to leave you the synopsis of the film so that you can prepare to watch this promising survival thriller near the roof of the world.

“Himalaya Mountains, year 1999. Quique, Clara and little Lucas enjoy their first vacation together in northern India. One night, sleeping outdoors during a storm, they suffer a brutal attack by bandits.

Hours later, Quique is rescued by a native and taken to a remote isolated village in the mountains. There, isolated and without the possibility of returning to civilization, he must remain until the arrival of winter, which allows the formation of the only way out of the village: the frozen river.

The way back, full of dangers, in the company of several children from the village, will test everything that Quique has learned during his stay in the heart of the Himalayas.”

If your body asks for a portion of Spanish cinema to start 2024, know that shadow valley will land in our cinemas starting January 12 to take Miguel Herrán to the end of his endurance.