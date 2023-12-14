Setback for the Italy-Albania agreement on migrants. The Constitutional Court of Tirana accepted two appeals presented by the opposition Democratic Party of Sali Berisha and suspended the ratification procedures of the agreement in Parliament, as reported by the local media.

The agreement signed by Edi Rama and Giorgia Meloni on November 6th should have been ratified tomorrow by the Tirana Parliament. The Constitutional Court, after having accepted the appeals, will meet to make a decision on January 18 at 10am.

The Presidency of the Council does not comment on the decision of the Albanian Constitutional Court. In any case, Palazzo Chigi let it be known that there is no concern about the stop.