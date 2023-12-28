A few days ago we were talking about the existence of a cartridge that allowed run backups on a Nintendo Switch OLED. Well, the product is called MIG-Switchand it will go on sale next January, so its launch is imminent, completely changing the current situation of the Nintendo Switch scene.

Index

See all sections

The magic cartridge

With an appearance similar to an original Nintendo Switch cartridge, this peculiar model has a slot in which we can insert a microSD card Full of images of Switch games. In this way, the cartridge will be in charge of mounting the image and tricking the console into believing that there is an original game inserted, being able to run said game and play it without any problems.

The advantage of this system is that its method does not require any type of console modificationneither at the hardware level nor at the software level, making it an extremely simple way to hack the Nintendo console without doing practically anything.

Any ROM will not work

Another interesting detail is that it seems that this cartridge will need backup copies in a specific format, since in addition to the cartridge, a dumping tool is included with which to make copies of original games. This means that all those ROMs that are on the internet will not work with the MIG-Switch, although it is most likely that new versions will appear uploaded and they will even launch a tool that converts them to the required format. This is especially interesting since, as they claim, with the extraction of the game keys You can play online without fear of being banned by Nintendo.

No firmware can override it

As they say, the main peculiarity of the MIG-Switch is that it is a system that is proof of system updates. Contrary to methods such as installing custom firmwares that require specific versions of the system and that require you to not be able to update the console with new firmwares, the MIG-Switch seems to be invincible to these types of measures, so the consoles can continue to be updated without problems.

This is something especially interesting and novel, so we are looking forward to seeing it in operation to confirm that there is indeed a method that will last over time.

How much does it cost?

At the moment the price of the product is unknown, since its official website only accepts requests from distributors who are interested in purchasing large quantities of the product. According to what they indicate on the website, a small number of cartridges will be sent in January to the first interested parties, and it will not be until March or April when the total stock begins to distribute.

Saying goodbye to Switch in style

That this cartridge appears just now that Nintendo could be 100% focused on its next console is no coincidence. The number of updates and improvements at the firmware level could drop considerably, so these types of foolproof products usually appear just when the product is in the twilight of its useful life. In any case, taking into account that we are talking about Nintendo, we are sure that the company will follow the distribution of the product very closely, and will not hesitate to report all those who begin to sell the MIG-Switch cartridge in their stores.

Fuente: MIG-Switch