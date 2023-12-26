Suara.com – Al Jazeera, a Middle Eastern news portal, has identified four players who are in the main spotlight in Group D of the 2023 Asian Cup, one of which is Asnawi Mangkualam Bahar from the Indonesian National Team. This prestigious event is scheduled to take place in Qatar starting January 12 2024.

The Indonesian national team competes in Group D with Japan, Iraq and Vietnam, and Al Jazeera trying to dig up an in-depth analysis regarding the strength of each team in the group.

According to Al Jazeera, there were four players who stole the most attention in Group D, namely Takefusa Kubo from Japan, Ayman Hussein from Iraq, Nguyen Quang Hai from Vietnam, and Asnawi Mangkualam from Indonesia.

Asnawi Mangkualam training (instagram)

“In Group D of the Asian Cup, four stars are shining: Takefusa Kubo from Japan, Ayman Hussein from Iraq, Nguyen Quang Hai from Vietnam, and Asnawi Mangkualam from Indonesia,” wrote Al Jazeera.

Al Jazeera then provided a brief overview of the profiles of the four players.

Takefusa Kubo from Japan is nicknamed “Japan's Messi” thanks to his extraordinary football skills. Meanwhile, Ayman Hussein was listed as the top scorer in the Iraqi League for the 2020-2021 season.

Nguyen Quang Hai was recognized as a shining star from a young age and gave impressive performances with the Vietnam national team.

Meanwhile, Asnawi, a defender from South Korea who plays for Jeonnam Dragons, has been captain of the Indonesian national team since 2021.

“Asnawi made his debut with the Indonesian National Team in March 2017 against Myanmar, and since then, he has played in 36 international matches and scored one goal,” wrote Arabi Press.

“The Jeonnam Dragons right-back has been captain of the Indonesian National Team since 2021, and participated in the Asian Cup Qualifications and won tickets for the 2026 World Cup and the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia,” added Al Jazeera.