loading…

Iranian troops are armed with new domestically produced smart missiles amidst the heated situation in the Middle East due to the Israel-Hamas war. Photo/REUTERS

TEHERAN – In the midst of the heated situation in the Middle East due to the Israel-Hamas war, Iran arming its Navy with new domestically produced “smart missiles.”

The new weapon is claimed to have a range of more than 1,000 kilometers and can be directed at other targets after launch.

Navy Chief Admiral Shahran Irani announced the supply of the new weapon on Sunday. “This is a smart missile that can change targets in the middle of a mission,” he said, as quoted by IRNA, Monday (25/12/2023).

“The missile, called Talaeiyeh, can also choose a complex flight plan on the way to its target to achieve the highest level of surprise and engagement with the enemy,” he explained.

The Iranian Navy has previously taken delivery of new missiles—called “Nasir”—, with similar “smart” capabilities and a range of more than 100 kilometers. In addition, the force is also armed with new reconnaissance helicopters, drones and tugboats. All weapons it is designed and manufactured domestically.

Tehran's new military hardware was sent to a naval base in Konarak, a port city on the Gulf of Chabahar in southern Iran.

Both new missiles can be launched from warships. Iran's navy said the Nasir missile would be mounted on a fixed missile launcher at Konarak port.

The new missiles arrive amid increasing tensions between Iran and the United States (US) regarding the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

On Saturday, US officials accused Iran of being heavily involved in attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebel group on commercial ships in the Red Sea—an accusation denied by Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri.

The Pentagon claimed on Sunday that Tehran had orchestrated a drone attack on a Japanese chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean.

Iran has one of the most advanced missile programs in the world, and is one of the leading developers of attack drones.

The country launched the Khorramshahr-4, a missile with a range of 2,000 kilometers, in May.

Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani said the Khorramshahr-4 can carry warheads weighing up to 3,300 pounds and penetrate enemy air defense systems by avoiding radar detection.

(but)