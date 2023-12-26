loading…

Indian Navy warships were sent to the Arabian Sea due to the warming of the area. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Indian Navy will deploy a guided-missile destroyer to the Arabian Sea after an Israeli-affiliated merchant ship was attacked off the Indian coast at the weekend.

A drone attack is suspected but an investigation is underway into the incident involving the ship, MV Chem Pluto, which docked in Mumbai on Monday (25/12/2023).

According to data from analytics platform Kpler, Chem Pluto had carried nearly 43,000 barrels of highly flammable benzene en route to Mangaluru port at that time, but no fatalities were reported.

The attack occurred well outside the Houthi drone operations area, about 300 nautical miles from the Indian coast and is believed to be the first time the US has accused Iran of directly targeting commercial shipping since the crisis began.

The Pentagon claims that a drone launched from Iran hit a ship in the Indian Ocean. Iran has rejected the US claim as “baseless”.

The incident comes as a US-led task force attempts to counter similar attacks in the Red Sea by Houthi rebels in Yemen who are attacking ships linked to Israel amid the war in Gaza.

“In view of the recent spate of attacks in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy has deployed Guided Missile Destroyers, INS Mormugao, INS Kochi and INS Kolkata…in various areas to maintain a deterrent presence,” the Indian Navy said.

According to Politico, an American destroyer intercepted four drones fired by Houthi militants into busy shipping lanes in the Red Sea. In a statement issued on Sunday, US Central Command said its navy had “shot down four unmanned aerial drones originating from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen that were aboard the USS Laboon” the previous day.

The American destroyer patrols the region as part of Operation Safeguard Prosperity, a Washington-led mission to prevent violence from spilling over into the strategic waterway.