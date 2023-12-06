The study Running With Scissors attacked and launched harsh criticism against Microsoft y Xbox recently. The reason? The companies They don’t want to distribute one of their games latest on their consoles.

We are referring to POSTAL 4: No Regerts, a title that debuted last year on PC and later confirmed a port for PlayStation consoles. However, Microsoft does not want to see it on Xbox systems and, apparently, they have a very good reason for this.

POSTAL 4 devs explode against Microsoft and Xbox

Xbox does not want to see POSTAL 4 on its consoles

A video game must pass certain certifications and complete an entire approval process to reach current systems. However, sometimes titles are simply not accepted by companies due to various reasons.

Running With Scissors explained that they have tried to bring POSTAL 4: No Regerts to Xbox; However, the title has been rejected on several occasions by Microsoft and Xbox. For this reason, the studio criticized the companies, knowing that there are Xbox fans who want to enjoy their title.

“No, we did not abandon Xbox players, Microsoft abandoned you by not accepting our games on their platform. We have tried and mentioned it many times. “Right now the ball is in Microsoft’s side, not ours,” the studio stated.

The company added that Microsoft does not accept its game since it supposedly does not fit into the library of titles on its consoles. However, fans suspect that the tech giant has rejected the title on several occasions for another reason.

In case you don’t remember, POSTAL 4: No Regerts was considered the worst game of 2022 on Metacritic, a site where it obtained a rating of 30. This made it the production with the lowest rating of last year.

Find more news related to Xbox at this link.

