Surely those of you who are already combing gray hair will remember that reinstalling Windows was quite common years ago: It was a common solution to try to solve that problem that was blocking that equipment but that you couldn't detect.

The problem is that then we had to reinstall the applications, reconfigure everything and in some cases – if, for example, we did not have the operating system on a separate partition – copy most of the data again from the backup we had made.

Now (fortunately) it is less common to have to resort to such drastic solutions, but for those who have to do so, Microsoft is preparing something promising for Windows 11: be able to reinstall the system from the Windows Update tool.

Nowadays to reinstall the system we have to use the Media Creation Tool and we are given the option to keep files, configurations and installed applications. It is also a way to update the system without touching our data, but it usually takes time and is somewhat more cumbersome.

Now Microsoft is testing a new way to do this with a feature called “Fix Problems Using Windows Update.” The function It is already shown in the Window Insiders Beta Channel, and they have that ability in the Settings, in the System -> Recovery section. At the moment, however, it cannot be used.

The description of the feature precisely shows how this option will allow you to “reinstall your current version of Windows (your applications, files and settings will be preserved”).

The official document in which the novelty is announced, from July 2023, also makes it clear: this reinstallation of Windows It only affects the operating systemnot to the rest of the data and settings that we had in it.

According to Windows Central, the process lasts 11 minutes, although we imagine that this time will vary depending on the configuration of our PC and whether, for example, we use more or less fast storage units.

The option is expected arrive in February or March 2024 as part of the big Windows 11 Moment 5 update, and will undoubtedly be a useful proposition for those looking to reinstall the operating system without affecting the rest of their settings.

