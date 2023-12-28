The purchase of Activision Blizzard King by Microsoft did not go down well with Sony and PlayStation as the future of one of the most successful franchises during the PS4 and PS5 era, Call of Duty, was compromised. Although the purchase is a fait accompli, the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) insists on hindering the process and apparently Sony has not taken its finger off the line, which will lead to a new dispute as soon as 2024 begins.

Microsoft accuses Sony of manipulating information before the FTC

According to a report from Tech Raptor, Microsoft's lawyer accused Sony of manipulating favorable documentation for its arguments before the FTC as part of the opposition to the purchase of Activision Blizzard King. In this regard, it is mentioned that the North American regulator received a file from Sony that consists of more than 50 pages and that is related to the agreement they signed with Microsoft to guarantee the arrival of the next installments of Call of Duty for a period of 10 years.

However, Microsoft's lawyer reviewed Sony's file and considers that the Japanese company carefully selected the documents that favor the FTC's position and argument regarding the alleged monopoly damage that the approval of the Activision purchase would cause.

Sony would have hidden information to favor the argument against the purchase of Activision

In that sense, Microsoft's legal representative demanded that Sony present the documentation in its entirety, guaranteeing a balance of information and not showing only what suits its interests. Likewise, Microsoft's lawyer requested that all communications related to these documents be presented and reviewed in order to verify that Sony is manipulating the information and deliberately omitting details. Among the managers who would be related to these communications is Jim Ryanat that time still head of PlayStation, along with more managers.

The Microsoft lawyer's request is a response to the FTC's recent move, approved by a judge last October, for the regulator to access and review documentation related to the 10-year agreement signed with Sony and the one Microsoft signed. with Ubisoft in the United Kingdom where the French company received the rights to Activision Blizzard's cloud gaming business for that region only.

Finally, it was revealed that Sony's testimony before the FTC will take place on January 17, 2024.

