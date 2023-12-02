Much has been said about Xbox Game Pass and its profitability. Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, knows that there are many doubts about this. For this reason, he decided to talk about the subject in a recent interview and confirmed what everyone knew: Microsoft spends a fortune to bring games and make your service very attractive.

How much is Microsoft investing in Xbox Game Pass?

Month after month, Microsoft makes agreements with third parties to nourish the game catalog of Xbox Game Passa service that stands out for its day 1 launches and the continuous arrival of attractive titles.

As you imagine, keep this rhythm it’s not cheap at all. During a talk with Windows Central, Spencer assured that they have invested a lot of money in the services market with Xbox Game Pass. He stated that Microsoft spends more than $1,000 million a year in third-party games.

The manager reiterated that the service is viable from a financial perspective, since after all it generates profits. Likewise, he commented that his mission is for Xbox Game Pass to offer all types of games, from large productions to independent titles.

“We have a financially viable service, that is, one that generates money, in Game Pass. We have invested a lot of money in the market, more than $1,000 million a year in third-party games for Game Pass. “What we see in Game Pass is a service that supports all types of titles, from the biggest ones to the unknown indie games you didn’t know you’d love,” Spencer said.

With this, it is clear that Xbox Game Pass is the strong bet for the future of the brand, especially after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Xbox’s goal is to have as much content as possible to nourish its service and, in this way, depend less and less on third parties.

Follow this link for more news related to Xbox Game Pass.

