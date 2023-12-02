Although operating systems like Windows 11 offer the user a multitude of customization and configuration options, the truth is that this level could be taken much further.

Microsoft knows the needs of the most demanding users and system administrators, and that is why they are working on an advanced configuration to Windows to have greater control over the computer.

This has been discovered in the preview version of the Dev Home application, which was recently published for Windows 11 where a first version of an advanced configuration for the operating system appears.

Microsoft announced this function in the Dev Home repository and they say that it was born due to the demand of developers who wish to modify many configurations that cannot be accessed normally.

In this way, this new advanced settings for Windows 11 It will offer customers, especially developers, more control over the computer, providing access to new and experimental solutions.

Microsoft clarifies that this advanced configuration will not replace the existing options and features in the current configuration, so it is only a kind of extension for a series of users.

Main objectives after advanced configuration of Windows 11

Offer to developers more control over Windows system settings.

Help developers discover new configurationsexperimental and advanced to improve your workflows.

Create a uniform experience and user interface for administrators, achieving new developer experiences in Windows.

In this way, users will be able to gain much more control over Windows and, ultimately, over the computer that runs on the operating system.