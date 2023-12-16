It will not have been the first time that you are using a service and you have accessed the help section and it was completely outdated, without being able to find what you were looking for.

In fact, help documentation has been created, until now, manually, by people who must dedicate a large part of their time to this type of articles, which in general tend to be quite boring and highly changing.

Fortunately, Microsoft has just patented a new technology capable of automatically generating software help documentation and all using artificial intelligence.

This is a patent filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and it could provide users, and also developers, with this type of help documentation.

USPTO

On the one hand, developers would save a lot of time, because they would no longer have to spend immense hours creating and updating this help documentation; and on the other hand, users could count on help documentation for practically any service, and updated in real time.

This system would analyze user data to identify the most common actions and paths to complete tasks, and this information would then be used to generate help documentation that is tailored to users' specific needs.

This patent is described as a system that includes a data processing unit, a memory, and an artificial intelligence model.

This data processing unit would collect user data from logs from other sources and telemetry.

On the other hand, the memory stores the artificial intelligence model, which would be trained on a data set of user interactions.

Finally, this AI model would be used to automatically generate documentation.