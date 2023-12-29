We are witnessing firsthand Microsoft's moves to become a global leader in the world of artificial intelligence. The Redmond company, which has invested more than $10 billion in OpenAI to gain access to its technology, has made its AI-powered Microsoft Copilot assistant a ubiquitous tool that is available in almost all of its products. From your browser to your operating system.

But there is reason to believe that what we have seen up to this point is only a small part of what is to come. Although there is too much official information about the plans of the firm led by Satya Nadella for the near future, sources consulted by Windows Central point to an ambitious plan focused on AI. This includes everything from a new version of Windows with a range of features to new Surface laptops. Let's see.

Windows, Hudson Valley and artificial intelligence

Microsoft would be working on a version of Windows that has AI as the protagonist. Known under the code name Sun Valley, it is expected to take advantage of all the advantages of the NPU (Neural Processing Units) that are beginning to appear on the scene with Intel's Meteor Lake and Qualcomm's Snapdragon

The new features that this version of Windows would include would be numerous. First of all, there is an “Advanced Copilot” that will constantly work in the background to analyze the context of the tasks performed, improve various Windows functions and offer recommendations to optimize the workflow. For example, a concept called “timeline” will come into play that will allow you to see past instances of work.

This will also impact Windows search, which would take a substantial leap by allowing use of natural language. Since Windows will absorb what we do with the computer like a sponge, we can say “look for the financial statement that Jessica sent me on WhatsApp a week ago” and the system should be able to find it.





The other novelties would be more related to generative capabilities at a visual level. Super Resolution would be responsible for improving the quality of images and videos while Live Captions could subtitle video calls or audio in different languages ​​with great precision in real time. Likewise, visual effects would arrive for the wallpaper that would respond to the courses or the gyroscope incorporated in some laptops.





At this time it is not clear whether Hudson Valley will be a version of Windows 11 or, on the contrary, will arrive in the form of Windows 12. One point to note is that Microsoft has been working to avoid the Windows fragmentation, and the arrival of Windows 12 would end up harming those efforts when Windows 10 is still present on most computers on the market. It is expected, however, to be launched in 2024.

Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, devices with the heart of AI

As we say, the new version of Windows aims to take advantage of the capabilities of NPUs and in this sense Microsoft is working on its own hardware proposals. This year the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 arrived, and next year the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 are expected to arrive with a new exterior design, but also with a notable interior update, precisely with new processors.

Microsoft's marketing strategy in this regard, according to Windows Central sources, is to offer the devices under the idea that they will be the “first next-generation AI PCs.” Beyond this commercial movement, the teams would arrive for the first time in x86 and ARM versions powered by Intel and Qualcomm respectively. The underlying intention of this scheme is to compete with Apple's Apple Silicon equipment.

