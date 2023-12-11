Netflix shocked us all a little when it announced that it was returning to the past: the platform that showed us the future of television and freed us from advertisements ended up resorting to them. Its basic plan was a way to make access to its content cheaper, and although initially success seemed elusive, its evolution is being notable. Other streaming platforms are already resorting to this same strategy, but the surprise these days has come from Microsoft, which is considering applying it to its cloud gaming service.

xCloud with ads. Tim Stuart, CFO of Xbox’s video game division, suggested these days that Microsoft could start offering a plan for xCloud that would allow you to play video games in the cloud for free in exchange for showing advertising.

The debate has been going on for months.. The plans come from afar: already at the end of 2022 there was talk of a cheaper Xbox Game Pass plan but with ads, and in April Sarah Bond, one of the directors of this division, indicated that the company was debating advertising and the Xbox offering “game slices” to users.

Geographic expansion. As indicated in TweakTown, Stuart’s statements were made at the recent Wells Fargo TMT Summit, and during the event the manager explained that this strategy could help them boost their geographic expansion. “For models like Africa, India or Southeast Asia, places where the console is not so relevant, you could say ‘hey, do you want to watch 30 seconds of an ad and thus enjoy two hours of video game streaming?’

A giant potential market. This option would be precisely interesting to conquer markets that economically do not have as many resources but that with this model could also enjoy the advantages of xCloud or Xbox Game Pass. “In Africa, 50% of the population is 23 years old or younger,” Stuart explained, and those users, who do have access to mobile phones, don’t have “a lot of high-level disposable income, generally speaking. So we can go in with our own business models and say… there are millions and millions of players that we would never have been able to target there, and now we can go in with our business models.”

Following in the wake of streaming. This would be a consistent option with an increasingly established trend in the market: in the face of subscription fatigue, lowering prices with advertising-supported plans is a way to maintain subscribers or attract new ones, and at Microsoft they seem to be clear that this may be the next step for your xCloud platform. It is not clear, however, whether this access would be completely free or would have a lower price, nor what limitations it could have in aspects such as the catalog or even the duration of the sessions.

In Xataka | We are in 2023 and cloud gaming has taken hold