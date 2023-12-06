If you are a Windows 10 or Windows 11 user and your system now tells you that you have a connected impresora HP LaserJet, even if you don’t have a LaserJet printer, you are not alone. Many other users, on their personal or work computers, are experiencing this same situation.

It was Microsoft itself that confirmed the error. In a post on its support page, the Redmond company has provided some details that can be very useful for those affected, as well as for everyone who wants to prevent any problems.

The Windows 10 and 11 error that renames printers to HP LaserJet

Microsoft documentation does not specify how many users are experiencing printing problems in Windows 10 y 11but it does provide a very important reference: the error occurs in version 22H2 of the operating system and, specifically, in those systems with access to the Microsoft Store.

So some users whose computers meet the aforementioned requirements may see their printers, regardless of brand and model, change their name to HP LaserJet (for example, HP LaserJet M101-M106). The error can also change the printer icons.





Some printers rebranded to HP

The error does not stop there. When you double-click a printer, you may see the message “There are no tasks available for this page” onscreen. Despite this, printers should still be able to print, copy or scan, that is, function normally.

As we say, Microsoft is investigating the origin of the problem, and everything seems to indicate that the root of the issue is in the automatic installation of HP Smart through the Microsoft Store, a specific application for HP computers that allows you to access and configure them.

At the moment, there is no recommended solution by Microsoft, although they promise to provide more information as the investigation progresses. The Redmond giant has released HP from any responsibility, claiming that the printer manufacturer has nothing to do with the error.

Images: Mahrous Houses

