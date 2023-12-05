Windows 10 will reach the end of its life cycle on October 14, 2025. This means that, from the aforementioned date, the operating system will no longer receive security updates and error corrections, a scenario that is far from ideal for any conventional user or companies due to the potential risks it represents.

The most recommended path is to move to Windows 11, although this is not always so simple. Companies are the ones that usually have it most complicated due to compatibility issues with their equipment or programs. Microsoft knows this perfectly and has offered a paid extended support service for years.

Now users can also pay to stay updated

What does this mean? That if a company wanted to continue using a version of Windows whose standard support had come to an end, it could pay an annual subscription to continue receiving updates. And we talk about companies because the Extended Security Updates Program (ESU) was until today exclusive to corporate clients.

Well, this has just changed. Microsoft has announced that ESU will also be available to individual users, that is, people like you or me. In this way, if we want to continue using Windows 10 safely after October 14, 2025, we will have the possibility of going to the checkout to purchase updates.





This possibility will come with a subscription service, although details are scarce at this time. We don’t know exactly how much will we have to pay to access it and until when it will be extended. It should be noted that the ESU program will only include “critical and/or important security updates” not new features.

There is also no official reason behind this move, although some facts can help us understand this better. Windows 11 has been very demanding in terms of hardware requirements, with processor support and TPM 2.0 being the most notable. This has limited the number of Windows 10 computers that can be upgraded to Windows 11.

At the time of writing this article, in addition, Windows 10 boasts a 68% market share of desktop operating systems. It is followed by Windows 11 with 26.66% and Windows 7 with 3.16%. In other words, Windows 10 still has a huge presence. Will users pay to stay updated? In time we will know.

