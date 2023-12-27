ChatGPT's experiment with Bing has been a failure, so Microsoft has begun to uncouple its Copilot artificial intelligence from the search engine. The Copilot app for Android is now availabley It is no longer necessary to use the Bing app to access AI.

When ChatGPT was unveiled in early 2023, Microsoft quickly integrated it into Bing, the only place it could be used outside of OpenAI. Microsoft's goal was to attract users eager to try the magic of generative artificial intelligence, and with this artificially increase Bing's market sharewith respect to the Google search engine.

The experiment did not work: Bing not only did not increase, but it even continued to lose market share, compared to Google.

So now, Microsoft's new strategy is Turn off your Bing AI, because possibly it is more of a burden than anything else. A few weeks ago he changed the name to Bing Chat, to call it Copilot.

Until now, if you wanted to use Copilot on mobile, you could only access it through the Bing app for iOS and Android. But now, without any advertising, has launched the Copilot app for Android, definitively separating it from Bing. Although, of course, Bing will continue to integrate Copilot.

This is the Copilot app for Android

Microsoft Copilot can now be downloaded on Android phones from Google Play Store. It is currently not available for iOS.

It offers a look and functionality very similar to the ChatGPT app, which uses as a base:

With Copilot you can ask generative artificial intelligence things, ask you to write text, make summaries, and generate images using DALL-E 3.

An advantage over ChatGPT is that allows you to use the GPT-4 language model for free. On the other hand, in ChatGPT you have to pay…

It's a strange situation, because now Copilot is a direct rival to ChatGPT, despite using GPT.

Microsoft has launched the Copilot app for Android, shutting down its Bing generative artificial intelligence (which continues to include it). We'll see if that helps it gain more users, and turn it into a real alternative to ChatGPT.