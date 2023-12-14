Xbox Game Studios is partnering with Aerosoft to release a special physical edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator. But be careful, because there are few units available.

The first time we saw Microsoft Flight Simulator in motion, we thought that It was impossible for it to be a video game. But if. The Redmond company worked a miracle, creating the most realistic flight simulator on the market.

It was one of the great games of 2020, which would later make the jump to Xbox Series X|S (and Game Pass). It can also be played on Xbox One, thanks to Microsoft's cloud gaming service.

Any simulation lover must try Microsoft Flight Simulatora work of art that demonstrates how far video games can go from a technical point of view.

Developed by Asobo Studio, the title will receive an updated installment in 2024, and can also be enjoyed a careful 40th anniversary editionbetter known as Premium Edition.

What we did not expect is that Microsoft Flight Simulator was going to have a physical edition, and much less on PC. Xbox Game Studios and Aerosoft have left us speechless.

A high-flying edition

Aerosoft and Xbox Game Studios have joined forces, presenting the first physical edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator for PC. However, you should know that This is an ultra limited editionwhose units are already ''flying''.

This is a physical version of the Premium Deluxe, which includes the base game and tons of updates for the simulator, along with other great content.

Specifically, this special edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator incorporates the ''CRJ 550/700'' passenger plane, from Aerosoftwhich can only be piloted as part of this package.

The edition can be purchased on the Aerosoft website and in specialized stores, at an estimated price of 144,99 euros.

Of course, you should know that this Premium Deluxe Edition is limited to only 1000 units Worldwide. Each one has its serial number.

On the Aerosoft website you can also buy the basic Premium Deluxe Edition, and the simple edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator for PC.

If you are a big fan of Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can now get the physical edition of the Premium Deluxe for PC at this link. If you are interested, hurry up to buy it, because There are only 1000 copies available.