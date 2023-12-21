Since the original announcement of Windows 11, Microsoft has been publishing a series of processors compatible with its new operating system, increasingly making room for processors that had previously left the equation and welcoming new ones.

However, this summer, Microsoft surprisingly removed several Intel processors from its compatible list. Windows 11. Later, in October, those from Redmond realized this error and those who withdrew in the summer included them again in the compatible list.

Now Microsoft has added many more new Intel x86 processors to the supported list for both Windows 11 22H2 and Windows 11 23H2.

Basically these new Intel processors added to the compatible list are 14th generation Intel desktop and laptop CPUs.

It should be remembered that when it comes to desktop computers, Intel launched new chips based on the Raptor Lake-S update, while on the mobile front they presented new Meteor Lake.

List of new compatible processors for Windows 11

Intel Meteor Lake Processors:

Procesador Intel Core 3 100U Procesador Intel Core 5 120U Procesador Intel Core 7 150U Procesador Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Procesador Intel Core Ultra 5 125U Procesador Intel Core Ultra 5 134U Procesador Intel Core Ultra 5 135H Procesador Intel Core Ultra 5 135U Procesador Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Procesador Intel Core Ultra 7 155U Procesador Intel Core Ultra 7 164U Procesador Intel Core Ultra 7 165H Procesador Intel Core Ultra 7 165U Procesador Intel Core Ultra 9 185H

Intel Raptor Lake processors added:

Intel Core i9-14900 Intel Core i9-14900F Intel Core i9-14900HX Intel Core i9-14900K Intel Core i9-14900KF Intel Core i9-14900T Intel Core i7-14650HX IntelCore i7-14700 Intel Core i7-14700F Intel Core i7-14700HX Intel Core i7-14700K Intel Core i7-14700KF IntelCore i7-14700T Intel Core i5-14400 Intel Core i5-14400F Intel Core i5-14400T Intel Core i5-14450HX Intel Core i5-14490F Intel Core i5-14500 Intel Core i5-14500HX Intel Core i5-14500T Intel Core i5-14600 Intel Core i5-14600K Intel Core i5-14600KF Intel Core i5-14600T IntelCore i3-14100 IntelCore i3-14100F IntelCore i3-14100T

In any case, you can see the complete list of Intel processors compatible with Windows 11 on this official Microsoft website.