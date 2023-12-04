The many measures that the European Union imposes on the giants to avoid monopoly situations They bring to life a series of scenarios that were previously impossible to imagine. And who would have thought that Microsoft was going to have its own app store within iOS? Well, that is what could happen soon if the rumors that are floating around are accurate.

The EU accuses Apple of having a monopoly on applications

Those times of jailbreak already demanded something that remains unfulfilled: users want to install something more than what is offered in the App Store. Apple has always defended this by ensuring that the Blocking external applications guaranteed the security of the user and their terminal, and it has remained that way until then. But behind this obsessive protection, the European Union has considered that abusive practices hide that prevents other protagonists from entering the scene.

And no application provider can currently offer their services on iOS, which leaves the entire distribution of the pie for Apple. Until now, those from Cupertino had defended themselves by ensuring that users and developers could find other options on Android, so they did not have a monopoly on applications, but obviously this has not convinced the EU, who has forced Apple to open its doors and let it others also sell applications on iOS. And that’s where Microsoft comes in.

The first third-party app store for iOS

According to information published by Bloomberg, after learning of the AU’s decision, Microsoft is in a position to launch an iOS app store. In this way, users will be able to buy applications both in the App Store and in this new store proposed by Microsoft, thus being able to find different prices, offers and even a catalog, since we imagine that the commissions for developers will be different, and could be even better. in order to attract attention.

This finally opens up a quite interesting range of options, although for the most common user it is probably nothing and they continue using the Apple store as they have done until now, accustomed to receiving invoices in their iCloud account, synchronizing all the applications to the instantly and have better integration with the system.

But if there can be a winner in this new measure, it is none other than Epic Games. The creators of Fortnite They saw their game disappear from the App Store due to the conflict they had with Apple over app store commissions, so the arrival of a new store could open another opportunity for one of the most played games in the world to return to be available (easily) on iOS. And installing Fortnite on iOS is currently impossible, and it can only be played through cloud services.

